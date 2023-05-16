Home World

UN reports extensive flooding damage in central Somalia 

The destruction is greatest in the Hiiraan region of the central Somali state of Hirshabelle. Thousands of families have been displaced in Beledweyne, a city with the highest population density.

Published: 16th May 2023 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

SOMALIA_FLOODS

Flooded streets are seen from the air in the town of Beledweyne, in Somalia, Monday, May 15, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOGADISHU: A United Nations spokesman said that the floods caused by the annual rains have left "a trail of destruction" across Somalia, inundating homes and farmland as well as the shutdown of health facilities.

"According to early estimates by our partners, more than 460,000 people have been impacted, including nearly 219,000 men, women and children who have been displaced due to this (flooding)," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

At least five people, including three children, have been killed in the flooding, Mohamed Moalim of the Somalia National Disaster Management Agency told The Associated Press.

The destruction is greatest in the Hiiraan region of the central Somali state of Hirshabelle. Thousands of families have been displaced in Beledweyne, the regional city with the highest population density.

The Shabelle River running through the town burst its banks amid heavy rainfall.

If the rains persist in Somalia and in the Ethiopian highlands, "we estimate that up to 1.6 million people could be impacted, with more than 600,000 displaced," Dujarric said.

Rising water levels in Beledweyne forced the closure of many important facilities, including government offices and the main hospital, residents said. Some said the flooding was the worst they had ever seen.

"It was very difficult for me to walk this morning because of the amount of water," said Beledweyne resident Abdifitah Ahmed.

"As you can see, this situation is getting worse as the amount of water increases." 

Another resident, Hussein Yusuf said, "The damage to property is extensive and this flood is larger than any flooding in recent memory that has ever occurred in this region."

The Horn of Africa nation, one of the world's poorest, faces multiple crises. Other parts of Somalia face drought conditions, and there's an ongoing insurgency by Islamic extremist fighters opposed to the federal government in the capital, Mogadishu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations Somalia floods
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp