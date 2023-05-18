Home World

84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal while seeking record

Spanish climber Carlos Soria, arrives at the Hams hospital after being rescued from Dhaulagiri mountain region in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal: An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world’s highest peaks was rescued Thursday from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured.

Spanish climber Carlos Soria was attempting to scale Mount Dhaulagiri but was hurt on his way to the top.

He was flown from the mountain by a rescue helicopter and brought to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.

Sherpa guides and fellow climbers had helped him down the mountain to base camp after he was injured on Wednesday.

Soria had scaled 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world above 8,000 meters (26,240 feet) including Mount Everest, which is the tallest of them all.

Hundreds of climbers and their guides try to scale the highest peaks in Nepal during the popular spring mountaineering season when the weather conditions on the mountains are most favorable.

The season begins in March and ends in May after which the weather deteriorates, making it dangerous to remain on the mountain.
 

