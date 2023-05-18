Home World

All targets 'destroyed' in overnight Ukraine strikes: Russia

"All assigned targets have been destroyed," the Russian defence ministry said, adding that its forces hit "a significant stock of weapons and ammunition of the Ukrainian armed forces."

Published: 18th May 2023 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant in Ukraine

A Russian serviceman on patrol near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

KYIV: Russia said Thursday its forces hit all targets in a series of strikes on Ukraine overnight, despite Kyiv saying it downed all but one of 30 missiles.

"All assigned targets have been destroyed," the Russian defence ministry said, adding that its forces hit "a significant stock of weapons and ammunition of the Ukrainian armed forces."

Russia did not specify which targets had been hit, only saying it aimed at "large depots of foreign weapons and equipment as well as enemy reserves."

Ukraine said that Russian forces had launched 30 cruise missiles from land, sea and air, targeting several regions and killing one person in the southern port city of Odesa.

Russian strikes on Kyiv have reached an intensity not seen since a wave of attacks started last autumn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian Attacks Ukraine RUSSIA
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp