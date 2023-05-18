Home World

Apple expands its 'Apple Store' online in Vietnam

Apple expands its 'Apple Store' online in Vietnam. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has announced the expansion of its 'Apple Store' online in Vietnam for customers in the country to shop direct with Apple and receive service.

With the Apple Store online and the Apple Store app, customers can discover and shop the iPhone 14 lineup, with incredible camera capabilities, amazing battery life, and a groundbreaking suite of health and safety features.

"With today's expansion, we're proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgable team members, and experience the best of Apple," Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail, said in a statement.

Customers can also connect with Apple's team of experts to help in finding the device that's right for them, the company said.

Moreover, customers can now take advantage of Apple's many retail services with the support of online experts — including Apple Trade In, safe data transfer, and switching to iOS, making it easy for customers to safely and securely migrate their data from an old device.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has launched the company's first retail store in Mumbai and opened a second store in Delhi.

He welcomed customers at Apple BKC, located at Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) financial, arts, and entertainment district, at the Jio World Drive Mall.

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

