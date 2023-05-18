Myanmar raises death toll from Cyclone Mocha to 54, but full extent of damage still unknown

There are fears that there could be many fatalities in the Sittwe camps, but independent confirmation is difficult because of post-storm conditions and long-standing government restrictions meant to isolate the camps. "Bridges have collapsed to the west of downtown Sittwe following #CycloneMocha, leaving only one access route to camps in the area," Ben Small, who works for the U.N. Development Program in Myanmar, said on Twitter. "This further hinders humanitarian access. They urgently need repairing."