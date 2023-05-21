Home World

Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar

Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge to find multiple victims and immediately began providing medical aid, Kansas City police said in an email.

Published: 21st May 2023 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

A police barricade blocks the street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown in Sacramento, night club in the early morning hours. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.: Three people were killed and two others wounded — including one critically — in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday, police said.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge to find multiple victims and immediately began providing medical aid, Kansas City police said in an email.

Police said two of the victims died at the scene — one was found inside the bar and the other was outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital. Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately available, and it wasn’t immediately clear where the victims were when they were shot.

Police said the victims were all adults, but their ages and identities were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shooting Kansas city bar police
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp