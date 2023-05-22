Home World

New Zealand sheep outnumber people less than 5 to 1, a record low

"In 1982 New Zealand sheep numbers famously sat at 22 per person."

Published: 22nd May 2023 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

People enjoy a warm day under a gingko tree in Cornwall Park, Auckland, New Zealand, on June 12, 2021. (Photo | AP)

People enjoy a warm April day under a gingko tree in Cornwall Park, Auckland, New Zealand. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's sheep outnumber people by fewer than five to one, official figures showed Monday, clipping their lead over humans to the lowest level since the 1850s.

New Zealanders have far fewer of the woolly grazers than their Australian rivals, said the government body Stats NZ, despite frequently being the butt of their sheep jokes.

The national flock fell by 400,000 sheep -- or two percent -- to 25.3 million in June 2022, said New Zealand's newly released five-yearly census of agricultural production.

"The ratio of sheep to people dropped below five to one in 2022, for the first time since the 1850s, when national sheep numbers were first recorded," said Stats NZ analyst Jason Attewell.

"In 1982 New Zealand sheep numbers famously sat at 22 per person," he added.

"Australia currently has three times as many sheep as New Zealand, though their ratio is only around three sheep to every Aussie."

New Zealand, home to 5.2 million people, is one of the world's main wool exporters, last year sending US$284 million worth overseas.

But rising farming costs and falling wool prices have seen national sheep figures dwindle from a high of 72 million in the 1980s.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Sheep
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp