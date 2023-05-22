Home World

Shootout at Baja California car rally leaves 10 dead, 10 wounded

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: Authorities say they are investigating an apparent gunfight at an off-road vehicle rally in Mexico’s Baja California state that left 10 people dead and another 10 wounded.

Videos posted on social media showed heavy shooting at the rally in an area of Ensenada and at least three bodies lying on the ground.

The shooting, which took place early Saturday afternoon, provoked an intense mobilization of units of the army, navy, and state and local police.

Baja California officials say gunmen in one vehicle opened fire on people and vehicles at the rally. State prosecutor Ricardo Iván Carpio said that vehicle was found to have “perforations from gunshots and traces of blood inside.”

The state prosecutor’s office said there was evidence of crossfire suggesting it was a confrontation between members of organized crime groups.

Baja California, across the border from California, is experience intense cartel activity.

