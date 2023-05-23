Home World

Iconic 'Christ the Redeemer' goes dark as Brazil stands in solidarity with Vinicius Jr

The lights of the iconic statue, which is also a national landmark, were turned off for an hour on Monday night.

Published: 23rd May 2023 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

christ_the_redeemer

Lights turned off at Christ the Redeemer.(Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: After the Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr was subjected to racial abuse during a club match in Spain, the nation's iconic Christ the Redeemer has turned off the lights in a show of support for the Real Madrid star. 

The lights of the iconic statue, which is also a national landmark, were turned off for an hour on Monday night. The lights were turned off to cap a day where the Brazilian government and the world of football united to condemn the racist acts that took place at the Spanish league match on Sunday.

On Sunday, Vinicius was racially abused by fans of the opposing team during the La Liga matches. The incident has gained global attention with many asking for action against the abusers. 

The Archdiocesan sanctuary that manages the Christ the Redeemer turned off the light in cooperation with the Brazilian FA and the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football.

Vinicius later wrote on his Twitter: "Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was just like that. An action of solidarity that moves me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle. I really appreciate all the affection and support I've received in the last few months. Both in Brazil and around the world. I know exactly who's who. Count on me because the good ones are the majority, and I won't give up. I have a purpose in life, and if I have to suffer more and more so that future generations don't go through similar situations, I'm ready and prepared."

The Brazilian Government and President have come to Vinicius' defence. " "It's not fair that a boy coming out of poverty, that won in life, that is becoming one of the best players in the world - he's certainly the best at Real Madrid - is subjected to abuse at every stadium he plays. I think it is important that FIFA, the Spanish league and the leagues of other countries take the strongest actions possible", Brazilian President Lula da Silva has stated.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and Sports figures like Kylian Mbappe, and Rio Ferdinand has expressed their solidarity with Vinicius Jr.

Meanwhile, Spanish police have arrested four men suspected of hanging an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge in January. The arrest happened amid criticisms against the Spanish league after racial abuse against Vinicius during a match in Madrid. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christ the Redeemer Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Racial abuse
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp