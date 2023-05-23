PM Modi is the boss, he has got a bigger welcome in Australia than Bruce Springsteen: PM Albanese

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Australia and India are closer friends and partners than ever before, said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday.

"The atmosphere in Sydney is electric. PM Modi says our relationship may be known by cricket and Masterchef, but it is bound by mutual trust and respect. Modi has had a bigger welcome in Australia than Bruce Springsteen – PM Modi is the boss," said PM Albanese.

PM Modi and PM Albanese have met regularly over the last year and their engagement underlines their commitment to boosting ties between the two countries.

"In just my first year as PM (which I am celebrating today), I have met my friend PM Modi six times," said PM Albanese adding that his India trip in March was hosted with warmth and generosity and everywhere he felt a deep connect between India and Australia.

"There are many things in Australia that keep Indians connected to their roots. It is a matter of happiness that the people of Australia also like various colours of Indianess. It is an absolute delight connecting with the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Sydney," said PM Modi.

Both the Prime Ministers addressed and interacted with a large gathering of the Indian community at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. They also unveiled the foundation stone for a 'Little India' Gateway to be built at Harris Park in Parramatta, Western Sydney – which is home to a large Indian community.

"Our cricket relations completed 75 years. Last year when Shane Warne passed away, millions of Indians mourned the loss. Our lifestyles may differ, but Yoga now connects us. We have been friends for a long time because of cricket. Tennis and films are now connecting us. We may prepare food in different ways, but Masterchef has brought us together," PM Modi said.

The Centre for Australia-India relations launched jointly by both the PMs will build two-way business engagement, promote policy dialogue, deepen cultural understanding and harness the energy and talent of the Indian diaspora in Australia.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had an array of meetings during the day. This included his meeting with leading Australian industrialist Dr Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman and Founder of Fortescue Metals Group. The group has plans to work with Indian companies in the field of green hydrogen.

"Our positive cooperation is growing in areas like climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, education, health and security," said PM Modi.

India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner. The two-way exchange of goods and services between the two countries was valued at Australian $46.5 billion, an increase from $31 billion last year. Trade between the two nations is projected to double in the next five years.

