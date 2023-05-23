Home World

Sherpa Kami Rita scales Mt Everest for 28th time, sets new world record

Kami Rita regained the title for the most number of climbs, a day after another veteran Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa equalled his previous record.

Published: 23rd May 2023

Nepali mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa

Nepali mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa (Photo | File/ AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Mt Everest for a record 28th time on Tuesday, breaking his own record with the highest number of ascends on the world's highest peak, less than a week after setting it.

The 53-year-old record-holding mountain guide stood atop the 8848.86 metres-high peak at around 9:20 am Tuesday, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, Expedition Manager of the Seven Summit Trek, who organised the expedition.

This was Kami Rita's double ascent of Mt Everest this spring, as he previously scaled Mt Everest for the 27th time on May 17.

Kami Rita regained the title for the most number of climbs, a day after another veteran Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa equalled his previous record.

A resident of Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal, Kami Rita first reached Everest on May 13, 1994 He works as a senior climbing guide at the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks and has also scaled other famous peaks above 8,000 metres, including Mt K2, Mt Lhotse, Mt Manaslu and Mt Cho Oyu.

