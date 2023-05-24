Indian-origin teen crashes truck into White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A 19-year-old Indian-origin teen Sai Varshith Kandula deliberately crashed a rented U-Haul truck into the White House security barrier on the north side of Lafayette Park shortly before 10 pm on Monday.

According to media reports, Kandula told authorities that he wanted to get inside the mansion to "seize power" and "kill" US President Joe Biden. After crashing his car, he jumped out of the vehicle and started to wave a Nazi flag before being taken into custody, the Mirror reported.

He allegedly said he "admires their 'authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order,'" according to a statement of facts filed in federal district court.

Lafayette Square offers perhaps the best view of the White House available to the public, and Kandula sent multiple people running when he drove onto the sidewalk to reach the barrier.

Indian-origin Hindu Sai Varshith Kandula, sees himself as a White Supremacist and was carrying Nazi flag, intentionally crashed a truck into White House as a terror attack to kill the US President and Vice President. No news on Indian media. pic.twitter.com/Wf9cL0UreS — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 23, 2023

No one was injured in the crash.

Kandula, of Chesterfield, Missouri, rented the truck on Monday night immediately after flying from St Louis to Dulles International Airport on a one-way ticket, a Secret Service agent said, NBC News reported.

He drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk outside the White House and into a metal barrier just north of the White House. Kandula put the truck in reverse and crashed into the barrier a second time before United States Park Police officers took him into custody, according to the document.

Kandula told authorities he had been planning the attack for six months and detailed the plans in a "green book," the document accessed by NBC News says.

He stated "his goal was to 'get into the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,'" the document states.

"When agents asked how he would seize power, Kandula stated he would 'kill the President if that's what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way.'"

The document was included with a criminal complaint charging Kandula with depredation of property of the United States over USD 1,000, the NBC News report said.

In the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield, where Kandula lives, FBI agents were seen entering and leaving his home Tuesday and acquaintances struggled to link the alleged attack with the 'chill' teen they know.

Police in Chesterfield have no records of any interaction with Kandula or calls for service to the family home, Capt Daniel Dunn, Commander for the City of Chesterfield's Bureau of Criminal Investigations, said.

The square has also long been one of the nation’s most prominent venues for demonstrations. The park was closed for nearly a year after federal authorities fenced off the area at the height of nationwide protests over policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but it reopened in May 2021, the AP reported.

Kandula was a member of the sizable South Asian population of Chesterfield, a middle-class suburb about 32 kilometres west of St Louis.

Pranav Nagila, who was a year ahead of Kandula, said he couldn't make sense of his one-time schoolmate possibly having a Nazi flag in his possession.

"I didn't see him as off-putting or anything like that," said Nagila, who just finished his sophomore year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "He just seemed like a chill person."

Errion Barfield, who was on the Marquette High School track team with Kandula, remembered him as quiet and unassuming.

"He was nice and chill," Barfield said in a Facebook message to NBC News. "Ain't ever expected him to do something like that."

Kandula appeared in Washington DC Superior Court on Tuesday and is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

A friend of Kandula told New York Post newspaper that he's worried about his state of mind.

The former classmate, who attended school with Kandula said, "I feel like something either has gone badly internally inside him or maybe between the family."

Kandula was "the quiet kid" who enjoyed tennis, according to Aniket Sharma. "He was never open to talking. And anytime I tried, it was just only small talk — never really anything deep. I always thought he was like a quiet, shy kid," Sharma said.

Sharma, now a Missouri college student, rejected the notion Kandula was a white supremacist or a neo-Nazi. Sharma spent years living in the same Chesterfield apartment complex as Kandula and his family.

Speaking about those discussing his former friend on Twitter, Sharma said they had "never even met him."

In addition to the Nazi flag, investigators recovered duct tape, a backpack and a notebook filled with writing from inside the vehicle, FOX 5 DC reported.

Investigators are probing whether mental health played a role.

