Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile amid tensions over nuclear program

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Iran unveiled on Thursday what it dubbed the latest iteration of its liquid-fuelled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program.

Authorities showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher.

Defence Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile could be prepared for launch in a short period.

Iranian officials described the missile as having a 2,000-kilometre (1,240-mile) range with and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a tonne.

The Kheibar missile - the latest version of the Khorramshahr which is Iran's longest-range missile to date -- was unveiled alongside a replica of the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, in a live broadcast on state television.

The Khorramshahr-4 is named after an Iranian city that was the scene of heavy fighting during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. The missile also is called Kheibar, after a Jewish fortress conquered by the Muslims in the 7th century, what is now in Saudi Arabia.

#Iran test fires the Khorramshahr 4 medium-range ballistic missile. The precision-guided missile uses hypergolic fuel & has a range of 2000 km with a 1,500 kg warhead, a 4 meter warhead capable of carrying 1 tone of explosive, says the IRGC affiliated Tasnim News Agency. pic.twitter.com/VDhA5mH8mO — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) May 25, 2023

Regional tensions likely played a role in Iran's missile display on Thursday.

Iran views Israel as its archenemy and arming anti-Israeli militant groups in the Palestinian territories and surrounding countries. The unveiling comes amid heightened tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and just over 10 days into a fragile Gaza ceasefire that ended five days of cross-border conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

Tensions between the two nations are high, particularly as Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

It remains unclear, however, why the missile has been called Khorramshahr-4 as only two other variants of the missile are publicly known.

TEHRAN: Iran unveiled on Thursday what it dubbed the latest iteration of its liquid-fuelled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program. Authorities showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher. Defence Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile could be prepared for launch in a short period.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Iranian officials described the missile as having a 2,000-kilometre (1,240-mile) range with and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a tonne. The Kheibar missile - the latest version of the Khorramshahr which is Iran's longest-range missile to date -- was unveiled alongside a replica of the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, in a live broadcast on state television. The Khorramshahr-4 is named after an Iranian city that was the scene of heavy fighting during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. The missile also is called Kheibar, after a Jewish fortress conquered by the Muslims in the 7th century, what is now in Saudi Arabia. #Iran test fires the Khorramshahr 4 medium-range ballistic missile. The precision-guided missile uses hypergolic fuel & has a range of 2000 km with a 1,500 kg warhead, a 4 meter warhead capable of carrying 1 tone of explosive, says the IRGC affiliated Tasnim News Agency. pic.twitter.com/VDhA5mH8mO — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) May 25, 2023 Regional tensions likely played a role in Iran's missile display on Thursday. Iran views Israel as its archenemy and arming anti-Israeli militant groups in the Palestinian territories and surrounding countries. The unveiling comes amid heightened tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and just over 10 days into a fragile Gaza ceasefire that ended five days of cross-border conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. Tensions between the two nations are high, particularly as Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. It remains unclear, however, why the missile has been called Khorramshahr-4 as only two other variants of the missile are publicly known. It is modeled after North Korea's Musudan ballistic missile.