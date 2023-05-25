Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile amid tensions over nuclear program
Iran introduced a new ballistic missile named Kheibar (Khorramshahr-4), with a range of 2,000 kilometres and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a tonne.
TEHRAN: Iran unveiled on Thursday what it dubbed the latest iteration of its liquid-fuelled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program.
Authorities showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher.
Defence Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile could be prepared for launch in a short period.
Iranian officials described the missile as having a 2,000-kilometre (1,240-mile) range with and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a tonne.
The Kheibar missile - the latest version of the Khorramshahr which is Iran's longest-range missile to date -- was unveiled alongside a replica of the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, in a live broadcast on state television.
The Khorramshahr-4 is named after an Iranian city that was the scene of heavy fighting during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. The missile also is called Kheibar, after a Jewish fortress conquered by the Muslims in the 7th century, what is now in Saudi Arabia.
Regional tensions likely played a role in Iran's missile display on Thursday.
Iran views Israel as its archenemy and arming anti-Israeli militant groups in the Palestinian territories and surrounding countries. The unveiling comes amid heightened tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and just over 10 days into a fragile Gaza ceasefire that ended five days of cross-border conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.
Tensions between the two nations are high, particularly as Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
It remains unclear, however, why the missile has been called Khorramshahr-4 as only two other variants of the missile are publicly known.
It is modeled after North Korea's Musudan ballistic missile.