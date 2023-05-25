Home World

Vanuatu introduces digital cash transfer for cyclone-affected households

While the internet is unaffordable, the government uses Starlink Internet to cope with connectivity challenges in distributing cash to 66,000 households altogether.

Published: 25th May 2023 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Vanuatu (Photo | Google Maps)

By IANS

PORT VILA: More than 1,000 households and nearly 90 vendors affected by Tropical Cyclones Judy and Kevin in the island nation of Vanuatu, have been registered for digital cash transfer using blockchain technology.

This came after the Vanuatu government decided that instead of delivering food rations to the affected people, it will provide cash using an online payment application of the Vanuatu Post, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported that the country's Minister of Finance John Salong said a mass registration will be conducted on Tanna and Efate after an evaluation following the registration.

People in remote areas in Vanuatu lack access to financial services and often lack reserves for emergencies.

While the internet is unaffordable, the government uses Starlink Internet to cope with connectivity challenges in distributing cash to 66,000 households altogether. This is the first time the government will reach the most vulnerable families with this mobile cash transfer, a growing humanitarian action that proves timely and efficient.

A state of emergency was declared in Vanuatu in March after it was ravaged by Category 4 Tropical Cyclone Judy and Tropical Cyclone Kevin.

These cyclones caused extensive damage, uprooting trees and cutting off telecommunication in parts of the nation, including the capital city of Port Vila.

Vanuatu is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, and it is regularly affected by cyclones during the monsoon season from November to April.

Few in this archipelago nation of more than 80 islands were prepared for two Category 4 cyclones hitting the country within 72 hours in early March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tropical Cyclones Judy Kevin blockchain technology
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp