Home World

Powerful 6-magnitude quake hits parts of Pakistan

The shocks were also reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 

Published: 28th May 2023 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A powerful 6. 0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.

The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far. Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes. The deadliest quake to hit Pakistan in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake Islamabad Pakisthan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp