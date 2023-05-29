Russia issues arrest warrant for US Senator Lindsey Graham over Russia comments

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russia's Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy's office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

"The Russians are dying. It is the best money we've ever spent."



~ Lindsey Graham, United States Senator laughs while Ukraine President Zelenskyy nods.



pic.twitter.com/U4XrDmoWF3 May 28, 2023

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine's presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying that “it's hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Security Council of Russian Federation responds to Lindsey Graham:



“The old fool Senator Lindsey Graham said that the US has never spent money as well as on killing Russians. Indeed he is. In his beloved America, not only ordinary people are… pic.twitter.com/vSTChB3BuR — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) May 28, 2023

The Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

MOSCOW: Russia's Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine. In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy's office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.” "The Russians are dying. It is the best money we've ever spent." ~ Lindsey Graham, United States Senator laughs while Ukraine President Zelenskyy nods.pic.twitter.com/U4XrDmoWF3googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) May 28, 2023 While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine's presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying that “it's hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.” Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Security Council of Russian Federation responds to Lindsey Graham: “The old fool Senator Lindsey Graham said that the US has never spent money as well as on killing Russians. Indeed he is. In his beloved America, not only ordinary people are… pic.twitter.com/vSTChB3BuR — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) May 28, 2023 The Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.