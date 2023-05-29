TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada's higher learning institutions

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The TOEFL test will now be accepted for use in Canada's Student Direct Stream, an expedited study permit processing programme for international students who plan to enroll in one of the nation's post-secondary designated learning institutions, according to Educational Testing Service (ETS).

The test has been approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

So far, IELTS was the only English-language testing option which was authorised for the SDS route.

"Not only will the addition of TOEFL benefit the hundreds of thousands of students who take advantage of the SDS route each year, but institutions can feel confident knowing that they can access a wider pool of applicants who can demonstrate their skills with the premier test of English-language proficiency," Rohit Sharma, Senior Vice President of Global Higher Education and Workskills at ETS.

Students can begin sending Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT scores as part of their SDS application beginning August 10, 2023.

According to the IRCC, as long as all eligibility requirements are met, most SDS applications are processed within 20 calendar days.

"The acceptance of TOEFL iBT for SDS route is a welcome step that will benefit lakhs of Indian students aspiring to study in Canadian institutions. Indians are the biggest student population in Canada and this change will ease their visa and admission process, potentially making Canada an even more popular study abroad destination for Indian students," said Maria Mathai, Founder, MM Advisory Services, an overseas education consultancy.

ETS, which conducts TOEFL and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), last month announced a series of changes in the English language proficiency test to create an optimal experience for those taking it.

The changes will be be effective from July 26.

TOEFL is welcomed by more than 12,000 institutions in over 160 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98 per cent of universities in the UK.

