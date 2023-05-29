Home World

Uganda's president signs anti-gay bill into law

The amended version of the law clarified that identifying as gay would not be criminalised, but "engaging in acts of homosexuality" would be an offence punishable with life imprisonment.

Published: 29th May 2023 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, LGBT, LGBT Rights, Same Sex Marriage

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By AFP

KAMPALA: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday signed into law a controversial anti-gay bill, his office and the country's parliament said, introducing draconian measures against homosexuality that have been described as among the world's harshest.

Museveni "has assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023. It now becomes the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023," a statement posted on the presidency's official Twitter account said.

Uganda's parliament on Twitter said Museveni had assented to a new draft of the legislation approved by lawmakers earlier this month.

The president had called on MPs to rework the bill, though most of the hardline provisions that caused an outcry in the West were retained.

The amended version clarified that identifying as gay would not be criminalised, but "engaging in acts of homosexuality" would be an offence punishable with life imprisonment.

Although Museveni had advised lawmakers to delete a provision making "aggravated homosexuality" a capital offence, lawmakers rejected that move, meaning that repeat offenders could be sentenced to death.

Uganda has not resorted to capital punishment for many years.

The bill was condemned by the United States, European Union and international human rights groups, but enjoys broad public support in Uganda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Bill
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp