Moscow mayor reports drone attack in Russian capital with minor damage to buildings

By PTI

MOSCOW: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack on the Russian capital on Tuesday morning.

Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the attack caused insignificant damage to several buildings and that no one has been seriously hurt," without clarifying what it means.

Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack have been evacuated, Sobyanin said.

This attack comes a day after Russia unleashed the “most important” assault by drones on Kyiv overnight since the start of the invasion.

Forty of the 54 drones were launched as the Ukrainian capital prepared to celebrate the anniversary of its founding on Sunday, targeting the capital, and killing at least one person.

