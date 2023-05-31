Home World

Senegalese women fear rights setback over high-profile rape trial

After a trial marked by politicisation and salacious headlines, the West African state is bracing for potential violence on Thursday when the verdict is expected to be announced.

Senegal

Demonstrators stand next to a barricade set on fire during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DAKAR: A rape case that has pitched a 23-year-old woman against Senegal's most prominent opposition leader has dismayed feminists in the country, fearing their cause has suffered an enduring blow.

The case revolves around Ousmane Sonko, a firebrand politician who has drawn a huge following among young people with attacks on Senegal's elite.

The 48-year-old is accused of raping beauty salon employee Adji Sarr and issuing death threats against her.

He denies the allegations and in the run-up to Thursday's hearing called on the public to protest en masse.

Some feminists say the two-year-old case has dodged a rare chance to advance the rights of victims of sexual violence.

But others worry it marks a step backwards in the long struggle for empowerment.

