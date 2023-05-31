Senegalese women fear rights setback over high-profile rape trial

By AFP

DAKAR: A rape case that has pitched a 23-year-old woman against Senegal's most prominent opposition leader has dismayed feminists in the country, fearing their cause has suffered an enduring blow.

After a trial marked by politicisation and salacious headlines, the West African state is bracing for potential violence on Thursday when the verdict is expected to be announced.

The case revolves around Ousmane Sonko, a firebrand politician who has drawn a huge following among young people with attacks on Senegal's elite.

The 48-year-old is accused of raping beauty salon employee Adji Sarr and issuing death threats against her.

He denies the allegations and in the run-up to Thursday's hearing called on the public to protest en masse.

Some feminists say the two-year-old case has dodged a rare chance to advance the rights of victims of sexual violence.

But others worry it marks a step backwards in the long struggle for empowerment.

Protesters have clashed with security forces in Senegal over the treatment of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who is on trial for charges of rape which his supporters say are politically motivated ⤵️





