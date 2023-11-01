In an apparent hate crime, Pakistani origin physician stabbed to death in her Texas apartment

By Online Desk

Dr Talat Jahan Khan, a physician of Pakistani origin, was stabbed to death in her apartment complex in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday. The assailant, 24-year-old Miles Joseph Friedrich, fled the scene after the attack, but was later arrested, according to the Dawn.

The Association of Pakistani Physicians in North America (APPNA) said on Monday that it’s looking at all angles to determine the cause of an apparent hate-inspired murder of a Pakistani pediatrician in a Texas town, this weekend, the Dawn report said.

According to MailOnline, Dr Talat Khan, 52, was sitting with her dog outside her apartment block in Conroe when the killer 'came out of nowhere' and launched himself on the mother-of-two.

Within moments police had arrested Miles Joseph Fridrich close to the Alys Apartments where the murder took place at 12.30 pm on Saturday.

Dr Khan's brother said his murdered sister left behind a 14-year-old daughter and a 23-year-old son, and had only moved to Texas from Seattle in July, MailOnline said.

The nearby Al-Ansaar Islamic Center said it planned to lay on additional security for Friday prayer and urged worshippers to take care.

A delivery driver who spoke to ABC13 said Fridrich lives under an overpass about three miles from the apartment complex and often became upset when his store declined to give him food, the report added.

“We are absolutely shocked at this gruesome murder,” said APPNA’s President Dr Arshad Rehan. “APPNA has lost one of its own,” the Dawn report said.

The Dawn noted that a Muslim advocacy group in Texas — the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — said it was closely monitoring the case, and “remains vigilant to any potential indications of a hate crime”.

