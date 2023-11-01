Israel  reveals raw footage of Hamas that triggered deadly conflict

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Israel-Palestine conflict enters the 25th day with the death toll crossing 10000, Israel shared portions of raw footage recovered from Hamas body cameras that reveal how this conflict began on October 7.

"In Judaism, we keep the pictures of dead private and respect their sanctity. However, this is just to substantiate that we had real evidence of the barbaric atrocities that Israelis went through," said Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Wednesday.

Children, men and women being pulled out of their houses and killed and some being charred to death were part of this bone-chilling footage.

There were recordings of phone call conversations made by Hamas to the families.

This footage was shared in the capital cities of Israel, US, Australia and Brazil earlier and on Wednesday shared with select media in India and China. On November 2, it will be shown in Paris.

A total of 15 capitals in the world will see this footage, said a spokesperson from Israel.

"The footage has come from the Hamas terrorists who we could capture in Israel, the others crossed over and returned. When we went to sleep on October 6, we were neighbours of Hamas and October 7 changed that to becoming neighbours of ISIS," Ambassador Gilon added.

There were over 2000 terrorists that had entered Israel on October 7 and killed people they came across with impunity -- on the roads, in houses or those attending the Reim Music festival, Israeli sources said.

Israel says their casualties number 1405 and they are awaiting news of the 240 hostages still in Palestine.



