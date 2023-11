Ukraine says Russia attacked overnight with missiles, 22 drones

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Monday that Russian forces had launched four missiles and nearly a dozen attack drones from occupied regions of the country in the south overnight.

Fears are building in Ukraine that Moscow will launch systematic attacks on energy facilities like last winter, leaving millions with disrupted heating and lighting.

"Fifteen Shaheds and one Kh-59 air guided missile were shot down," the Ukrainian air force said, referring to the Iranian-designed unmanned aerial vehicle.

Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak posted images on social media of the aftermath of a strike in the southern city of Odesa, vowing retribution for the attack.

Debris littered the street outside what appeared to be a Soviet-era public building with emergency services on the scene.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said 20 residential buildings, an art museum and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Eight people were injured throughout the southern region, he added.

Kyiv has been urging Western allies to buttress Ukraine's air defence systems ahead of the feared intensification of Russian strikes during winter months.

