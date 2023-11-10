Home World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

Haji Baloch and his workers caught the fish known as golden fish or 'Sowa' which is considered priceless and is said to have great healing and medicinal properties.

Published: 10th November 2023 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KARACHI: A fisherman in Pakistan's Karachi city became a millionaire overnight after auctioning a haul of rare fish which has many medicinal properties.

Haji Baloch, who lives in the impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village, and his workers caught the fish known as golden fish or 'Sowa' in the local dialect from the Arabian Sea on Monday.

"The entire catch was sold for some 70 million rupees at the Karachi harbour on Friday morning when fishermen auctioned off their catch," Mubarak Khan of the Pakistan Fishermen Folk Forum said.

The Sowa fish is considered priceless and rare since substances from its belly are said to have great healing and medicinal properties. A thread-like substance from the fish is also used in surgical procedures.

"One fish fetches around 7 million rupees in the auction," Baloch said.

The fish, which often weighs between 20 to 40 kgs and can grow up to 1.5 meters, is much sought after in East Asian countries.

More importantly, the Sowa also holds cultural and traditional significance, finding its use in traditional medicines and local cuisine.

"We were fishing in the open sea of Karachi... when we came across this huge cache of golden fish, and it was a windfall for us," he said.

Haji said he would share the money with his crew of seven people. The fish comes near the coast only during breeding season.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Fish Millionaire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp