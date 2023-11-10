Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli snipers shooting at Gaza's Al-Quds hospital

By AFP

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Friday that Israeli snipers were shooting at Gaza City's Al-Quds hospital, reporting at least one death and 20 wounded.

"Fierce clashes now and occupation (Israeli) snipers shooting at Al-Quds hospital, casualties among the displaced" Palestinians sheltering at the facility, the medical organisation said in a statement.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it "cannot discuss potential locations relating to our operations" because it could "compromise the troops".

Urgent:

Now, intense clashes and occupation snipers open fire on the Al-Quds hospital, causing injuries among the displaced people. #AlQudsHospital#Gaza#NotATarget — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 10, 2023

Al-Quds Hospital has become completely cut off after all roads around it were bombed, and has had to shut down most of its operations to ration fuel use. A convoy trying to bring medical supplies came under fire by Israeli forces and couldn’t reach it, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. More than 14,000 displaced people are sheltering at the hospital, and bread supplies have run out, it said.

(This is a developing story)

