Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli snipers shooting at Gaza's Al-Quds hospital

News agency AFP reports at least one death and 20 wounded in the shooting.

Published: 10th November 2023

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

By AFP

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Friday that Israeli snipers were shooting at Gaza City's Al-Quds hospital, reporting at least one death and 20 wounded.

"Fierce clashes now and occupation (Israeli) snipers shooting at Al-Quds hospital, casualties among the displaced" Palestinians sheltering at the facility, the medical organisation said in a statement.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it "cannot discuss potential locations relating to our operations" because it could "compromise the troops".

Al-Quds Hospital has become completely cut off after all roads around it were bombed, and has had to shut down most of its operations to ration fuel use. A convoy trying to bring medical supplies came under fire by Israeli forces and couldn’t reach it, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. More than 14,000 displaced people are sheltering at the hospital, and bread supplies have run out, it said.

(This is a developing story)

