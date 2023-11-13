UK: Critically ill baby Indi Gregory dies after life support was removed

By Online Desk

Critically ill Indi Gregory died during the night in her mother's arms, after the eight-month-old baby had her life support removed following a lengthy legal battle, Daily Mirror reported quoting the child's father Dean Gregory.

The child was moved to a hospice, from the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham, after the life-support treatment was withdrawn.

According to The Mirror, in a statement released by Indi's father, Dean, via Christian Concern, he took fire at the NHS and "the courts" for taking away his daughter's "body and dignity". He said: "Indi's life ended at 01.45am. Claire and I are angry heartbroken and ashamed. The NHS and the Courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi's dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged.

"They did succeed in taking Indi's body and dignity, but they can never take her soul. They tried to get rid of Indi without anybody knowing, but we made sure she would be remembered forever. I knew she was special from the day she was born. Claire held her for her final breaths."

Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, parents to Indi, have been caught in a lengthy legal battle over their daughter’s health. The eight-month-old has incurable mitochondrial disease - a condition that stops her cells' mitochondria from producing enough energy, the Daily Mirror report noted.

The father of 8-month-old Indi Gregory said he chose to have his infant baptized after feeling the “pull of Hell” in their court battle to extend her life, the online Catholic news website Aleteia said.

