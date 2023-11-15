Home World

Israel army withdraws from inside Gaza hospital, journalist tells AFP

He also said the troops had left behind three crates of medical supplies and water.

Published: 15th November 2023 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Gaza hospital

Wounded Palestinians wait for treatment in Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: A journalist trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital told AFP on Wednesday that Israeli troops had withdrawn from the building after entering it overnight and have redeployed around its outskirts.

Israeli forces had pushed into Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital in the early hours of the morning, raising fears for the safety of thousands of patients, staff and displaced civilians trapped inside.

The UN estimates there are at least 2,300 people inside Al-Shifa.

The Israeli army, which earlier said it was conducting "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, had no immediate comment.

Israel has long accused the Islamist militant group of operating a command centre in tunnels underneath the sprawling complex, in a claim backed by the White House and denied by Hamas.

During Wednesday's operation, troops had interrogated dozens of civilians, some of whom were stripped to their underwear, all of whom were released when the troops withdrew, said the journalist in contact with AFP.

He also said the troops had left behind three crates of medical supplies and water.

For days, intense fighting has raged between Israeli troops and Hamas militants around the outskirts of the hospital which is located on the western side of Gaza City.

Entering the hospital has been an important objective for Israel which has vowed to wipe out Gaza's Hamas rulers after its militants stormed over the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, Israeli officials say.

In response, Israel has struck back with a massive air and ground campaign that has so far killed more than 11,300 people, more than two-thirds of them women and children, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR HERE

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Hamas war Al-Shifa hospital Gaza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp