Tattoo helps identify woman murdered in Belgium 31 years ago

She was identified as Rita Roberts, a 31-year-old British woman, following a joint appeal for help in more than 20 cold cases by Interpol and police in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Published: 15th November 2023

The policing organization said the cold case, known as “the woman with the flower tattoo” because the victim now identified as Rita Roberts, had a distinctive tattoo on her left arm. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A woman killed 31 years ago in Belgium has been identified after a family member recognized details of her tattoo, Interpol said Tuesday.

The police organization said the cold case was known as “the woman with the flower tattoo” because of the distinctive art on her left arm. Her body was found in a river in Antwerp in June 1992.

She was finally identified recently as Rita Roberts, a 31-year-old British woman, following a joint appeal for help in more than 20 cold cases by Interpol and police in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

A family member in the U.K. recognized details of her tattoo — a black flower with green leaves — on the news and contacted police, officials said.

The appeal for information in May covered 22 cases across the three countries. Most of them involved women who were killed.

Roberts had moved to Antwerp from Cardiff in Wales. She last had contact with relatives with a postcard she sent in May 1992.

Her family said that although the news was difficult to process, they were grateful to know what happened to her.

“This cross-border collaboration has given a missing girl back her identity, and enabled the family to know she is at rest," the family said in a statement.

Jürgen Stock, secretary general of Interpol, said the case highlighted the need to connect police forces worldwide.

