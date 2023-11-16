Blaze in north China coal mine company claims 25 lives

By Online Desk

TAIYUAN: Twenty-five people have died and dozens sent to hospital after a fire tore through a building in northern China's Shanxi province on Thursday, AFP reported quoting state media.

The fire broke out Thursday morning at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, the Shanxi branch of the National Mine Safety Administration was cited as saying by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The fire broke out at 6:50 a.m. at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in China’s top coal-producing hub of Shanxi, Reuters quoted the state broadcaster China Central Television as reporting.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, it added.

The fire ripped through the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City. Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities Xinhua said

The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company, which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year, the report added.

(With inputs from AFP)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TAIYUAN: Twenty-five people have died and dozens sent to hospital after a fire tore through a building in northern China's Shanxi province on Thursday, AFP reported quoting state media. The fire broke out Thursday morning at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, the Shanxi branch of the National Mine Safety Administration was cited as saying by the Chinese news agency Xinhua. The fire broke out at 6:50 a.m. at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in China’s top coal-producing hub of Shanxi, Reuters quoted the state broadcaster China Central Television as reporting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The cause of the fire was still under investigation, it added. The fire ripped through the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City. Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities Xinhua said The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company, which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year, the report added. (With inputs from AFP) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp