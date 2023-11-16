Home World

China calls Biden's Xi dictator comments 'extremely wrong'

Asked about Biden's remarks, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: "This kind of speech is extremely wrong and is irresponsible political manipulation. China firmly opposes it."

Published: 16th November 2023 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

China condemned on Thursday US President Joe Biden's description of Xi Jinping as a dictator as "extremely wrong", after the two leaders wrapped up a summit in California.

Asked about Biden's remarks, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: "This kind of speech is extremely wrong and is irresponsible political manipulation. China firmly opposes it."

"I need to point out that there are always some people with ulterior motives attempting to sow discord and wreck China-US relations, and this too will not succeed," she added.

Asked to clarify who she was referring to, Mao demurred, saying: "I think whoever is trying to undermine and sow discord between China and the United States knows it."

ALSO READ | Biden says he still believes Xi Jinping is a dictator

Biden and Xi agreed at their first summit in a year on Wednesday to restore military communications between the two countries.

They also agreed, among other things, that China would crack down on the production of ingredients for fentanyl, responsible for a deadly epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States.

But speaking after his meeting with Xi on Wednesday, Biden told journalists he still considers the Chinese president a "dictator".

ALSO READ | US, China restore military ties despite Biden calling Xi 'dictator' during press conference

He had sparked fury from Beijing by making the comparison earlier this year.

"Well look he is, I mean he's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who's running a country, a Communist country, that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," Biden said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biden-Xi meet Biden's Xi dictator comment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp