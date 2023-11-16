Home World

Mother of 6-year-old US boy who shot teacher sentenced to 21 months

Deja Taylor's son brought her gun to school in the southern US state on January 6 and shot his elementary school teacher.

Published: 16th November 2023 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

guncontrolprotests

Demonstrators for gun control legislation hold signs in Chicago. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A Virginia woman whose six-year-old son shot and severely wounded his teacher was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Wednesday on gun charges.

Deja Taylor's son brought her gun to school in the southern US state on January 6 and shot his elementary school teacher.

The teacher was hospitalized for two weeks with injuries to her hand and chest.

The 26-year-old Taylor pleaded guilty in June to illegally obtaining the firearm and making a false statement on a government form required to purchase the weapon.

Taylor had claimed, falsely, on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form that she did not consume illegal drugs.

She was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison by a US District Court judge in the city of Newport News on Wednesday, local television reported.

Prosecutors have also brought charges at the state level against Taylor, charging her with felony child neglect.

Amid a huge number of deadly firearms incidents involving young people, pressure has been mounting in the United States to punish parents who make it possible for their children to get weapons.

Last week, the father of an Illinois man accused of killing seven people during a US Independence Day parade pleaded guilty to "reckless conduct" for helping his son obtain the assault rifle used in the mass shooting.

The parents of a 15-year-old boy who killed four people at a high school in Oakland County, Michigan, in November 2021 have been charged for buying their son a gun even though they were aware of signs he was a threat.

While accidents involving young children accessing unsecured firearms in their homes are common in the United States, school shootings perpetrated by those under 10 years old are rare.

A database compiled by US researcher David Riedman has only registered about 15 such incidents since the 1970s.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US shooting gun control gun violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp