Home World

Severe storms delay search for 12 crew missing after Turkish cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler sank on Sunday after hitting a breakwater outside the harbor off the town of Eregli, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of Istanbul.

Published: 20th November 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Policeman walks in front of a bus gone off the road near the town of Dobrich, Bulgaria, Sunday, Nov 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)

Policeman walks in front of a bus gone off the road near the town of Dobrich, Bulgaria, Sunday, Nov 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey: Severe storms have delayed a search-and-rescue operation for 12 crew members of a cargo ship that sank off Turkey’s Black Sea coast, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Monday.

The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler sank on Sunday after hitting a breakwater outside the harbor off the town of Eregli, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of Istanbul, Yerlikaya told reporters. He said rescue crews were on standby waiting for the weather conditions to ease to begin a rescue mission.

“Unfortunately, we could not carry out search-and-rescue activities for the 12 Turkish crew members,” Yerlikaya said. “As soon as conditions improve the search-and-rescue operations will begin immediately.”

The severe storms that hit northwestern Turkey caused widespread damage and disruption on Sunday, including the breakup of another cargo ship and the evacuation of a prison.

The Cameroon-flagged Pallada “broke into two due to heavy weather conditions” after running aground amid 5-meter (16-foot) waves off Eregli, the Maritime General Directorate said. All 13 crew were rescued safely.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prisoners had been transferred from Eregli’s prison to surrounding facilities due to rising water levels.

Elsewhere in Turkey, two people were killed after being swept by flood waters caused by heavy rains in the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Batman, Yerlikaya said. Some 50 people were hurt in the floods.

In neighboring Bulgaria, gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow claimed the lives of two people on Sunday and disrupted power supplies. Officials declared a state of emergency in the Black Sea city of Varna.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey Black Sea cargo ship missing crew

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp