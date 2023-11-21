Home World

At least 37 dead after stampede at military stadium in Republic of Congo during recruitment event

Last week, the army in the central African nation also known as Congo-Brazzaville, announced it was recruiting 1,500 people aged between 18 and 25.

Published: 21st November 2023 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By AFP

REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Thirty-seven youths were killed in a stampede overnight during an army recruitment drive in a stadium in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, officials said on Tuesday.

Last week, the army in the central African nation also known as Congo-Brazzaville, announced it was recruiting 1,500 people aged between 18 and 25.

Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso said 37 people had been killed in the "tragedy," with an unspecified number of other people injured.

"A crisis unit has been set up under the authority of the prime minister," a statement added.

Would-be recruits had been directed to go to the Michel d'Ornano stadium in the heart of Brazzaville.

According to local residents, many people were still in the stadium on Monday night when the stampede began. Some people had tried to force their way through gates, with many being trampled in the scramble, residents said.

Details of the event remain hazy and AFP was unable to independently verify the details.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stampede Repubic of Congo Brazzaville

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp