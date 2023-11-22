PM Modi welcomes release of Israeli hostages, calls for regional stability in G20 virtual summit

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, while addressing the G20 virtual summit welcomed the release of 50 hostages by Hamas, and made seven observations on the Israel-Hamas conflict which included zero tolerance on terrorism. He called the killing of civilians unacceptable, urged that humanitarian aid should arrive soon, urged for need for regional stability and suggested dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

"When I proposed this virtual summit, there was no anticipation of what the global situation would be like today. New challenges have arisen in the last months. The situation of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region is a matter of concern for all of us. Our coming together today symbolizes that we are sensitive to all issues and stand together to resolve them. We believe that terrorism is unacceptable to all of us. The death of civilians, wherever they happen, is condemnable,’’ said Modi adding that he hoped that all Israeli hostages would be released soon.

"It is necessary to ensure timely and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid. It is also important to ensure that the war between Israel and Hamas does not take any regional form. Despite the clouds of crisis that we are seeing today, One Family has the power to work for peace. From the perspective of human welfare, we can raise our voice against terrorism and violence, and towards humanity. Today, India is ready to move step by step to fulfil this expectation of the world and humanity,’’ Modi added.

The Summit was attended by 22 heads of government, though some leaders were not present. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese took part in the Summit, while Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden skipped it.

"It is for a country to decide on who represents them,’’ said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, after the conclusion of the Summit.

"Russia has never refused peace negotiations in Ukraine and I understand that this is war and the loss of life cannot but shock. But isn’t the extermination of the civilian population in Gaza shocking? Isn't it shocking that doctors have to perform operations on children without anaesthesia? Isn't it shocking that the UNSG said that Gaza has turned into a huge children’s cemetery,’’ said Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address adding that helping the people of Gaza is our sacred duty.

Australian PM, Anthony Albanese, suggested that the economies of G20 countries should work together.

"Today in the age of Artificial Intelligence, there is a need to use technology in a responsible manner. There is increasing concern about the negative use of AI all over the world. India has a clear thinking that we should work together on the global regulation of AI. Understanding the seriousness of DeepFake, and how dangerous it is for society and the individual, we have to move forward. We want AI should reach the people, and it must be safe for society. With this approach, the Global AI Partnership Summit is being organized in India next month. I am sure that all of you will cooperate in this also,’’ Modi added.

