Home World

Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe summoned over 1997 paramilitary massacre

While Uribe was governor of the Antioquia department, a group of 150 right-wing paramilitary members killed at least 15 people in the village of El Aro.

Published: 24th November 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Alvaro Uribe_Colombia

H.E. Alvaro Uribe Velez, Former President, The Republic of Colombia. (Photo |AFP)

By AFP

BOGOTA: Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe will appear before the Attorney General's office next week over a 1997 paramilitary massacre, authorities said Thursday.

While Uribe was governor of the Antioquia department, a group of 150 right-wing paramilitary members killed at least 15 people in the village of El Aro.

Last week, paramilitary leader Salvatore Mancuso, at a hearing with Colombia's Special Jurisdiction for Peace, said Uribe "always knew about the operation."

The country has for decades been convulsed by fighting between the security forces, leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

The former president has been called to appear before the Attorney General on Monday after he requested "to be heard," authorities said.

Uribe, who was president from 2002-2010, said on social media that Mancuso was a "bandit" who accused him "without direct evidence and with contradictions to previous statements."

Uribe is also under investigation for corruption and procedural fraud in a witness tampering case.

Mancuso appeared before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace -- a special court born from a 2016 peace accord with FARC rebels -- from the United States, where he was extradited in 2008 for drug trafficking.

He promised to reveal criminal links between politicians and businessmen to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace.

While in office, Uribe had taken a hard stand against left-wing guerrillas -- a stance applauded by his supporters but criticized by the opposition.

He remains a prominent voice on Colombia's right, which ceded power to left-wing President Gustavo Petro in the 2022 election.

Petro took office with a stated goal of achieving "total peace" among the armed groups operating in the country, a task that has so far proved elusive as multiple peace talks and ceasefires are pursued by various movements.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alvaro Uribe 1997 paramilitary massacre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp