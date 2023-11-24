Four-day ceasefire in Gaza begins Friday while Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks soars to 14,854

By Online Desk

A four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas was set to begin 7 am (5 am GMT) local time Friday.

The cease-fire was originally set to begin Thursday morning, but it appeared to hit a snag the night before when Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced a one-day delay without providing a reason, Associated Press reports.

On Thursday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said the two sides had exchanged lists of those to be released, and the first group of 13 women and children held by Hamas would be freed Friday afternoon. He did not say how many Palestinian prisoners would be freed, but officials have said three would be freed for every hostage, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 14,854, Anadolu Agency, quoting the government media office in the blockaded enclave, said.

“The victims include 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, while more than 36,000 people have been injured.”

Around 7,000 people remain unaccounted for, including more than 4,700 children, the media office said.

The Israeli attacks have also left 88 mosques destroyed, 174 others partially damaged, while three churches were targeted.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

Meanwhile, The Guardian quoted Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, as saying that the military will resume fighting against Hamas “with intensity” for at least two more months once the “short” temporary pause ends.

Gallant, according to The Guardian, addressing troops of the Israeli navy special operations unit on Thursday, was quoted by the Times of Israel as saying: What you will see in the coming days is first the release of hostages. This respite will be short. He told troops to “organise, get ready, investigate, resupply arms, and get ready to continue” during the ceasefire, adding: There will be a continuation, because we need to complete the victory and create the impetus for the next groups of hostages, who will only come back as a result of pressure.

“At least another two months of fighting is expected,” he added.



