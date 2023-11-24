Home World

South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend

Published: 24th November 2023 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius with his then girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

By Associated Press

CAPE TOWN: Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Pistorius would be released from prison on Jan. 5.

Pistorius, who turned 37 this week, has been in jail since late 2014 for the Valentine’s Day 2013 killing of model Reeva Steenkamp, although he was released for a period of house arrest in 2015 while one of the numerous appeals in his case was heard. He was ultimately convicted of murder and sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

Serious offenders in South Africa must serve at least half of their sentence to be eligible for parole, which Pistorius has done.

Pistorius was at the height of his fame and one of the world’s most admired athletes when he killed Steenkamp. He shot her multiple times in the bathroom of his Pretoria villa in the predawn hours with his licensed 9mm pistol.

