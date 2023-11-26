Home World

13-year-old Indian-origin yoga prodigy Ishwar Sharma wins gold in Europe

"Ishwar is passionate about spreading the message of Yoga especially for special needs children," his family said in a statement, with reference to his autism and ADHD.

Published: 26th November 2023 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

IshwarSharma-Yoga

Ishwar Sharma, 13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy (Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: A 13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy from south-east England with several awards under his belt has added another Gold Medal to his tally at the European Yoga Sports Championship in Sweden.

Ishwar Sharma, from Sevenoaks in Kent, started taking up Yoga when he was three years old after seeing his father practise daily and went on to win several World Yoga Championships.

Last weekend, he bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the Boys 12-14 category when he competed in the European competition organised by the International Yoga Sports Federation in collaboration with Swedish Yoga Sports Federation in Malmo.

"Ishwar is passionate about spreading the message of Yoga especially for special needs children," his family said in a statement, with reference to his autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Sharma, who led daily Yoga classes for 40 children across 14 countries during the coronavirus lockdown, was honoured by then British prime minister Boris Johnson with the Points of Light award.

"You have brought the joy of Yoga to hundreds of children globally during lockdown. I was particularly inspired to hear how you have helped children with special needs enjoy the activity you enjoy and excel at," Johnson said in a personal letter to Sharma at the time in June 2021.

He has won five world championships and the British Citizen Youth Award at the House of Lords for his contribution towards Yoga.

Along with his father, Dr Vishwanath, Ishwar runs IYoga Solutions to spread the word about Yoga and its many benefits in the UK.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
yoga Ishwar Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp