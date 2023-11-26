Iran executes 17-year-old murder convict by hanging; 'violation of UN Convention on Rights of the Child', say rights groups

By Online Desk

Iran has executed a juvenile offender Hamidreza Azari by hanging in Sabzevar Prison on November 24.

The 17-year-old was convicted of murder.

Azari was 16 years old in May when he killed a man in a brawl, the Middle East Eye, quoting rights groups, said, adding that the execution constitutes a new violation by Iran of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which defines a child as any person under the age of 18.

It is important to note that, says Iran Human Rights, that in his previously aired forced confession and state media report, his age was given as 18. This is a deliberate attempt to evade accountability for violating international laws which explicitly prohibit the use of the death penalty against juvenile offenders.

Iran is one of the few countries in the world that still carries out the death penalty for juvenile offenders. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which the Islamic Republic is a signatory to, prohibits the issuance and implementation of the death penalty for crimes committed by an individual below 18 years of age.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child, which the Islamic Republic is also a signatory to, explicitly states that “Neither capital punishment nor life imprisonment without possibility of release shall be imposed for offences committed by persons below eighteen years of age.” However, the new Islamic Penal Code adopted in 2013 explicitly defines the “age of criminal responsibility” for children as the age of maturity under Sharia law, meaning that girls over 9 lunar years of age and boys over 15 lunar years of age are eligible for execution if convicted of “crimes against God” (such as apostasy) or “retribution crimes”(such as murder).

