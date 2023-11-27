Home World

Cargo ship sinks off Greek island, 12 crew members including four Indians missing

The ship reported a mechanical problem at 7 a.m. Sunday, sent a distress signal at 8:20 a.m. and shortly after disappeared about 4 1/2 nautical miles (8 kilometers) southwest of Lesbos, authorities sa

Published: 27th November 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Paramedics transfer a survivor of a shipwreck at a hospital, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece. (Photo | AP)

Paramedics transfer a survivor of a shipwreck at a hospital, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: A cargo ship sank off the Greek island of Lesbos in stormy seas early Sunday, leaving one crew member dead, 12 missing and one rescued, authorities said.

The Raptor, registered in Comoros, was on its way to Istanbul from Alexandria, Egypt, carrying 6,000 tons of salt, the coast guard said. It had a crew of 14, including eight Egyptians, four Indians and two Syrians, the coast guard said.

The ship reported a mechanical problem at 7 a.m. Sunday, sent a distress signal at 8:20 a.m. and shortly after disappeared about 4 1/2 nautical miles (8 kilometers) southwest of Lesbos, authorities said.

A dead crew member was retrieved Sunday afternoon and was transported to Lesbos. The body arrived on the island but has not been identified yet, a coast guard spokeswoman told The Associated Press.

One Egyptian was rescued, another coast guard spokeswoman told AP earlier Sunday.

She said eight merchant ships, two helicopters and one Greek navy frigate were searching for survivors. Three coast guard vessels had difficulty reaching the area because of rough seas, she added. Both spokeswomen spoke on condition of anonymity because the case was ongoing and she wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

Private TV channel Mega reported that the rescued crew member, an engineer, told coast guard officers that the ship had started taking water Saturday.

Northwesterly winds in excess of 80 kph (50 mph) per hour were blowing in the area, the national weather service said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lesbos Greek Island Egypt Indians Syrians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp