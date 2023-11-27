Home World

Israeli government says it offered Hamas 'option' to extend truce

The negotiations are being mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

Published: 27th November 2023 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Hostage_Release_Gaza

A Red Cross vehicle carrying Israeli hostages drives by at the Gaza Strip crossing into Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo)

By AFP

TEL AVIV: The Israeli government said Monday it had put Hamas "on notice" that an "option for an extension" of the truce in the Gaza Strip was open.

"We want to receive another additional 50 hostages beyond tonight on our way to bringing everyone home," government spokesman Eylon Levy told reporters, announcing the move.

The terms of the truce agreement pausing the fighting in the Gaza Strip say it can be extended beyond its initial four-day term as long as 10 hostages are released for each extra day, with three times as many Palestinians freed in return.

As such, another 50 hostages would imply a five-day extension.

Hamas has signalled its willingness to extend the truce, with a source telling AFP on Sunday that the group had informed mediators they were open to prolonging it by "two to four days".

"The resistance believes it is possible to ensure the release of 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners" in that time, the source close to the movement said.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow

The negotiations are being mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

An Egyptian security source said Monday that there was disagreement between the two sides on the mechanism of the extension, with Hamas seeking a four-day addition and Israel seeking a day-by-day extension.

"The mediators are making intensive efforts to secure this extension of the truce and ceasefire for several days."

Israeli spokesman Levy added that the campaign to "end Hamas... will resume immediately with the end of the hostages release pause".

He added: "It is of course Israeli military pressure that has brought Hamas to bear to agree to release those hostages. We have had it begging for a breather because it has been clobbered over the last months and that pressure will continue until we get everyone home."

ALSO READ | UN experts urge war crimes probe in Israel, Palestinian territories

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza Hamas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp