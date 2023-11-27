Home World

NATO chief tells Turkey 'time has come' to let Sweden join

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members to not yet have ratified Sweden joining the alliance more than 18 months after it applied for membership.

Published: 27th November 2023 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sweden Flag

Sweden Flag. Image used for representation. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said Turkey should approve Sweden's stalled bid for membership "as soon as possible".

"Sweden has delivered on what they promised and now the time has come for Turkey to finalize the accession process," Stoltenberg said.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members to not yet have ratified Sweden joining the alliance more than 18 months after it applied for membership.

The Turkish parliament started this month to debate Sweden's bid to join after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the process following a deal at a NATO summit in July.

NATO's other 29 allies had hoped to be able to formally welcome Sweden into the alliance at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels this week.

However, the process is still at the committee level in the Turkish parliament.

"I would have liked to see more speed in the ratification process, that's no secret," Stoltenberg said.

"I would like them to finalize that, and that's exactly what I have communicated many times."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NATO sweden membership Turkey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp