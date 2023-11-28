Home World

Storm death toll jumps to 10 across Ukraine

The storm has lashed swathes of the south of the country, as well as the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula, occupied Ukraine and southern Russia.

Published: 28th November 2023 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine_storm

Russian Emergency Ministry rescuers arrive to evacuate people after storm and flooding near Evpatoria in Crimea. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Hurricane-force winds and snowfall have left 10 people dead and 23 people injured in Ukraine, piling pressure on emergency services and an energy grid already burdened by Russia's invasion.

The storm has lashed swathes of the south of the country, as well as the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula, occupied Ukraine and southern Russia.

"Ten people died in Ukraine due to bad weather. Twenty-three people, including children, were injured," the interior ministry said on social media.

Ukraine's energy grid and rescue services have been over-extended by Russia's nearly two-year invasion.

The ministry said the hardest hit area was the southern Odesa region, where emergency services said they had provided assistance to nearly 2,500 people.

Five of those killed were in the Odesa region, officials said.

The neighbouring Mikolaiv region was also badly affected, as were the regions of Kirovograd, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

ALSO READ | Powerful storm pounds the Black Sea region, leaving more than a half-million people without power

In Crimea, wind speeds had reached over 140 kilometres (about 90 miles) per hour in some places.

Moscow reported on Monday that four people were killed by the extreme weather in Crimea and Russia, which also left almost two million affected by power cuts.

The day after the storm, the Kremlin-backed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said some 93,000 people were still without power and around 245 villages had water supply problems.

He promised to restore power.

Aksyonov also said he had introduced an "emergency regime" in 10 municipalities across the Black Sea peninsula.

"The extent of the damage caused by the bad weather is still being assessed," Aksyonov said on social media.

He added that he had briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation.

ALSO READ | '1.9 million people affected by power cuts', says minister as storm sweeps Russia, Ukraine & Maldova killing 13 people  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine storm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp