Home World

Australian police officer who tasered 95-year-old dementia patient charged with manslaughter

Dementia patient Clare Nowland died in May this year, following a nursing home confrontation with police that shocked Australians and made international headlines.

Published: 29th November 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Australian police officer who tasered 95-year-old dementia patient charged with manslaughter

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Australian Federal Police website)

By AFP

SYDNEY Australia - An Australian police officer was charged with manslaughter Wednesday, after allegedly tasering a 95-year-old great-grandmother who later died in hospital.

Dementia patient Clare Nowland died in May this year, following a nursing home confrontation with police that shocked Australians and made international headlines.

She was allegedly shot with an electric stun gun as she slowly approached the officer with the assistance of her walking frame.

Police said she was brandishing a steak knife in one of her hands.

The 33-year-old senior constable, who was called to the nursing home after Nowland became agitated in the early hours of the morning, allegedly warned her to stop before saying "nah bugger it" and firing the taser.

Nowland reportedly weighed 43 kilograms (95 pounds) at the time, and police would later describe her as "frail".

Taser flashlight used to electrocute PMA cadet, police says
Police had previously charged the officer with various counts of assault, but added the more serious manslaughter charge on Wednesday after speaking with prosecutors.

Officers had been called to Yallambee Lodge nursing home in southern New South Wales by staff who told them that a woman was "armed with a knife".

Nowland -- who had 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren -- fractured her skull after falling to the ground, dying in hospital one week later.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dementia australia Police officer tasered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp