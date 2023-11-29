Home World

Two people killed, 32 injured in bus accident in Western Nepal

The condition of nine of those injured is said to be serious and they were taken to Pokhara for further treatment.

Published: 29th November 2023

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least two people were killed and 34 sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in veered off the road and fell down in Western Nepal on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at 5.30 am at Ghansikuwa, Byas Municipality-12 of Tanahu district.

The bus was heading towards Pokhara from Dharan when it veered off the road and fell 10 metres down from the road, police said.

Two passengers were killed and 32, including the bus driver, are being treated at nearby hospitals, they said.

The condition of nine of those injured is said to be serious and they were taken to Pokhara for further treatment.

The actual cause of the accident is not known yet, police said.

Road accidents in Nepal are quite common due to the poor road infrastructure across the country, which majorly comprises mountainous terrain.

