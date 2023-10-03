Khalistan supporters protest outside Indian High Commission in London

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day when Indians across the world were observing the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, Khalistani supporters held a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London. British security forces were deployed at the site and the protestors were restricted across the street from the High Commission.

This incident comes barely two days after three Khalistani supporters stopped the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Vikram Doraiswami, from entering a Gurudwara in Scotland's Glasgow. They told him that he wasn’t welcome in the Gurudwara and also threatened the Gurudwara committee members who looked on helplessly as the High Commissioner got into his car and left.

On Monday, amidst a heavy police cover in front of the Indian High Commission in London, the Khalistani protestors chose to continue with their protests across the road in front of the Indian High Commission and waved flags along with posters of Khalistani extremists Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Old men and women and children were a part of the protest, where they were demanding justice for the slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defaced image was placed by the protestors.

The protestors were warned by the Metropolitan Police not to cross over near the IHC as they would be acted upon.

Meanwhile, India has not responded to the incident. IHC Doraiswami was busy with the day's engagements which included paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi in front of his statue at Parliament Square. Students from London's James School were also a part of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Gurudwara committee in Glasgow has regretted the incident when the IHC was prevented by three out-of-town Khalistani supporters.

It may be recalled that on March 20th a Khalistani protestor had pulled down the Indian Flag of the IHC. Since then there has been a security cover in front of the IHC.

NEW DELHI: On a day when Indians across the world were observing the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, Khalistani supporters held a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London. British security forces were deployed at the site and the protestors were restricted across the street from the High Commission. This incident comes barely two days after three Khalistani supporters stopped the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Vikram Doraiswami, from entering a Gurudwara in Scotland's Glasgow. They told him that he wasn’t welcome in the Gurudwara and also threatened the Gurudwara committee members who looked on helplessly as the High Commissioner got into his car and left. On Monday, amidst a heavy police cover in front of the Indian High Commission in London, the Khalistani protestors chose to continue with their protests across the road in front of the Indian High Commission and waved flags along with posters of Khalistani extremists Hardeep Singh Nijjar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Old men and women and children were a part of the protest, where they were demanding justice for the slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defaced image was placed by the protestors. The protestors were warned by the Metropolitan Police not to cross over near the IHC as they would be acted upon. Meanwhile, India has not responded to the incident. IHC Doraiswami was busy with the day's engagements which included paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi in front of his statue at Parliament Square. Students from London's James School were also a part of the ceremony. Meanwhile, the Gurudwara committee in Glasgow has regretted the incident when the IHC was prevented by three out-of-town Khalistani supporters. It may be recalled that on March 20th a Khalistani protestor had pulled down the Indian Flag of the IHC. Since then there has been a security cover in front of the IHC.