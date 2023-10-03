Home World

Serbia arrests suspected leader in Kosovo police killing

The United States on Friday warned of "a large Serbian military deployment along the border with Kosovo" and called on "Serbia to withdraw those forces from the border".

Published: 03rd October 2023 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia-Kosovo

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

By AFP

BELGRADE: Serbia arrested the suspected leader of a group of gunmen who killed a Kosovo police officer on September 24, the Serbian interior ministry said Tuesday.

Milan Radoicic was remanded in custody for 48 hours and handed to the Belgrade public prosecutor's office, the ministry said in a statement, adding that police searched his flat and other properties. It did not say where he was arrested.

Radoicic is a businessman and former Kosovo Serb politician.

Formerly vice-president of the Serbian List (Srpska Lista), the main political grouping of Kosovo Serbs, he resigned from his post last week.

He was questioned by Serbian police for the first time on Saturday.

A few days earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had stated that Radoicic was in "central Serbia" and available for questioning by the Serb authorities.

ALSO READ | Kosovo accuses Serbia of direct involvement in deadly clashes and investigates possible Russian role

Around 30 gunmen were involved in the hours-long shootout in the village of Banjska on September 24, after they ambushed a police patrol and later barricaded themselves in an Orthodox monastery near the northern border with Serbia.

The killing of the officer brought years of distrust and bitterness to the surface -- as a war of words between Belgrade and Pristina officials, competing days of mourning, and calls for sanctions marred already fractious relations.

The United States on Friday warned of "a large Serbian military deployment along the border with Kosovo" and called on "Serbia to withdraw those forces from the border".

Serbia said Monday that its troop numbers were back to normal near the border with Kosovo, which accuses it of trying to annex the Serb-majority north.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serbia Kosovo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp