Ukraine says downed 29 Russian drones, missiles overnight

Its statement said that the drones and missiles were shot down by forces responsible for the southern region of Mykolaiv and the central region of Dnipropetrovsk.

Published: 03rd October 2023 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 01:36 PM

Emergency workers extinguish a fire after missiles hit a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Tuesday it had downed over two dozen Iranian-made attack drones and a cruise missile launched by Russian forces from the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Kyiv has warned that Moscow is restarting a campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure that last year left millions without heating and water for long periods.

"On the night of October 3, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked (Ukraine) with 31 Shaheds (unmanned aerial vehicles) and an Iskander-K cruise missile," the air force said, specifying it had downed the missile and 29 of the drones.

Its statement said that the drones and missiles were shot down by forces responsible for the southern region of Mykolaiv and the central region of Dnipropetrovsk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky this week urged the European Union to widen sanctions on Russia and also Iran for its supply of attack drones for Moscow's forces.

