Maldives President meets Indian envoy, hopes to boost ties based on 'respect for sovereignty'

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar met the newly elected Maldivian President Mohammad Muizzu on Wednesday.

"It was a pleasure to call on President Muizzu. Handed over a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We look forward to building on our productive discussions to further enhance India-Maldives relationship," said the Indian High Commissioner.

Muizzu is from the Progressive Party and after the Indian envoy met the President, they said that discussions were held on further enhancing bilateral relations between India and Maldives.

The Indian High Commissioner was the third envoy the Maldivian President met on Wednesday. The first was the British High Commissioner Caron Röhsler and the second was the Chinese Ambassador Wang Lixin.

Meanwhile, President Muizzu said he hoped to advance Maldives-India relations based on the principle of respect for sovereignty and enhance the age-old special bond between the two countries to new heights.

He said the Maldivian people decided in the presidential election to protect the country’s sovereignty and expressed confidence that India will respect the decision.

Muizzu also expressed the hope that the repayment of loans taken by the outgoing administration would be restructured.

Mahawar responded by reaffirming India’s commitment to enhancing Maldives-India relations and providing full support and cooperation in fulfilling Maldives’ developmental needs.

He assured that India will fully respect Maldives’ independence and sovereignty.

Mahawar also said India was ready to negotiate debt repayment.

President Muizzu will be sworn in on November 17th. On his first day of office, he announced that foreign militaries – which implied Indian soldiers – should leave as this was what the country’s citizens desired.

India has extended grants in aid to Maldives for developmental projects and has assisted them under the Neighbourhood First policy.

All that is expected to change as the tilt is more favourable towards China with the present government.

