White House would club Ukraine funding with urgent aid to Israel

By Online Desk

The White House is considering a move to attach Ukraine funding to a request for urgent aid to Israel, The Washington Post reports.

The Post citing "several people familiar with the deliberations," said the White House is considering the move with the hopes that such a pairing would increase the chance that Congress would approve aid to Kyiv despite growing opposition from House Republicans.

Top Biden administration officials, according to the report, have told leaders of the House and the Senate, as well as members of key committees, that the White House will soon ask Congress to approve additional military aid to Israel after Palestinian gunmen from Hamas infiltrated the country Saturday and launched the deadliest attack in Israel since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

That request could come as early as next week, according to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private call, the Post said.

No final decisions have been made on whether to link the requests. One of the officials said such a move could make sense because it “jams the far right,” which is firmly opposed to more Ukraine aid but strongly supportive of aid to Israel, the report said.

